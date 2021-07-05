Morgan Stanley Boosts The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $35.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Simply Good Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The Simply Good Foods has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.86. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other The Simply Good Foods news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMPL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in The Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.