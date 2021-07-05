VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF alerts:

NASDAQ BBH opened at $203.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

See Also: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.