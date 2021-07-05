VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,900 shares, a decrease of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 37.5% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 26.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ BBH opened at $203.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.54. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a twelve month low of $150.52 and a twelve month high of $203.62.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Company Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

