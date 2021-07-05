Morgan Stanley Boosts GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target to $38.00

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GDRX. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of GoodRx from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.82.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx stock opened at $33.86 on Friday. GoodRx has a 1-year low of $26.66 and a 1-year high of $64.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 17.82 and a quick ratio of 17.82.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The business had revenue of $160.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoodRx news, insider Babak Azad sold 49,584 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $1,731,473.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,731,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 163,571 shares of GoodRx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total transaction of $6,300,754.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,300,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 451,774 shares of company stock valued at $14,004,559 and sold 940,944 shares valued at $35,118,701. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in GoodRx by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,560,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,931,000 after purchasing an additional 855,772 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,529,000 after purchasing an additional 745,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,732,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,613,000 after purchasing an additional 163,273 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 250.8% during the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,659,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 16.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,010,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,416,000 after purchasing an additional 144,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.