The Goldman Sachs Group Raises BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target to $37.00

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens started coverage on BellRing Brands in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.92.

BRBR opened at $32.34 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $17.68 and a one year high of $32.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.31.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $282.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 177.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

