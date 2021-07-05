Credit Suisse Group Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $135.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.35.

AXP stock opened at $168.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

In other news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Norges Bank bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $816,426,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth about $124,086,000. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

