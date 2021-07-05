The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $202.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $187.00 to $202.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ENPH. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.83.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $186.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 5.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 300.66 and a beta of 1.16. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $229.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.10.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.22. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The firm had revenue of $301.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 18,908 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.39, for a total value of $3,108,286.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,552,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 6,619 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.44, for a total transaction of $856,763.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,675 shares in the company, valued at $11,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,496 shares of company stock worth $16,304,441 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 129.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.