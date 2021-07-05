Brokerages Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Announce Earnings of $2.52 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will post $2.52 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.17. Williams-Sonoma reported earnings of $1.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full year earnings of $11.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.30 to $13.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $11.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Williams-Sonoma.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.28.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marta Benson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total transaction of $4,964,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,998 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,289.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 20.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,559,000 after purchasing an additional 47,864 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 12.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth approximately $508,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WSM opened at $161.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $80.99 and a 52 week high of $194.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

