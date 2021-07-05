Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fluent Inc. provides data-driven performance marketing services. The company is the trusted acquisition partner for both established and growing brands. It creates marketing programs which deliver better digital advertising experiences for consumers and measurable results for advertisers. Fluent Inc., formerly known as COGINT INC, is headquartered in New York City. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FLNT. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

FLNT stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $214.30 million, a P/E ratio of -45.66 and a beta of 2.78.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. Equities analysts predict that Fluent will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Fluent by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 27,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,029 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in Fluent by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. 29.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

