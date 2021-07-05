DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DRDGOLD is a medium-sized, unhedged gold producer with investments in South Africa and Australasia. Incontrovertibly bullish about its product, the company has recently concluded extensive refocusing of its gold interests. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.25 price target on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of DRD stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. DRDGOLD has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $920.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRD. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DRDGOLD by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $679,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

