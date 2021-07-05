HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.44.

Immunic stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.53. Immunic has a 52-week low of $11.62 and a 52-week high of $28.21.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunic will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Immunic news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,908. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 38,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 1,041.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 469,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immunic by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. 42.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunic Company Profile

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

