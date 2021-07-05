Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Raised to “Outperform” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Investec raised Barclays from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Barclays currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Barclays stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Barclays has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $10.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. Equities analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Barclays by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barclays in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

