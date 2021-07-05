Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Raised to $31.00 at Loop Capital

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on BBBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.86.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $31.30 on Thursday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,343,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 40.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,153 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 51,780 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,364,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 59.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 72,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 27,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

