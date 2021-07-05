Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Upgraded at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $20.53 on Friday. Anglo American has a one year low of $11.47 and a one year high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.54%. Anglo American’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.