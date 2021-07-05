Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) PT Lowered to 8,000.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from 8,200.00 to 8,000.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reckitt Benckiser Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,009.50.

OTCMKTS RBGLY opened at $18.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.35. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4663 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

