Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf raised Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEYMF opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.