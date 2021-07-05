COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “COMPASS Pathways plc is a mental health care company. It operates principally in New York, USA. COMPASS Pathways plc is headquartered in London, UK. “

Several other research firms have also commented on CMPS. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Maxim Group began coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.71.

NASDAQ CMPS opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. COMPASS Pathways has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after buying an additional 222,962 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after buying an additional 141,026 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,903,000 after buying an additional 120,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $4,402,000. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

