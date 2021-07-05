Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Alliance Global Partners

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) had its price target hoisted by Alliance Global Partners from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Shares of BOXL opened at $2.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $130.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 3.65. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.42 million during the quarter. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 23.45% and a negative return on equity of 14.06%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Boxlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Boxlight in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Boxlight by 222.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 15,023 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boxlight during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boxlight Company Profile

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, noninteractive projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

Featured Article: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.