Contrasting SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM)

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) and Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Hess Midstream’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverBow Resources $177.39 million 1.67 -$309.38 million $20.30 1.20 Hess Midstream $1.09 billion 0.58 $24.00 million $1.31 19.29

Hess Midstream has higher revenue and earnings than SilverBow Resources. SilverBow Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hess Midstream, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.0% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.3% of Hess Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of SilverBow Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverBow Resources and Hess Midstream, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverBow Resources 0 2 2 0 2.50 Hess Midstream 0 1 6 0 2.86

SilverBow Resources currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential downside of 30.16%. Hess Midstream has a consensus price target of $24.43, suggesting a potential downside of 3.33%. Given Hess Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hess Midstream is more favorable than SilverBow Resources.

Volatility & Risk

SilverBow Resources has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hess Midstream has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverBow Resources and Hess Midstream’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverBow Resources -130.55% -13.51% -2.15% Hess Midstream 2.39% N/A N/A

Summary

Hess Midstream beats SilverBow Resources on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities. Its gathering systems consists of approximately 1,350 miles of high and low pressure natural gas and natural gas liquids gathering pipelines with capacity of approximately 450 million cubic feet per day; and crude oil gathering system comprises approximately 550 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines. The Processing and Storage segment comprises Tioga Gas Plant, a natural gas processing and fractionation plant located in Tioga, North Dakota; a 50% interest in the Little Missouri 4 gas processing plant located in south of the Missouri River in McKenzie County, North Dakota; and Mentor Storage Terminal, a propane storage cavern and rail, and truck loading and unloading facility located in Mentor, Minnesota. The Terminaling and Export segment owns Ramberg terminal facility; Tioga rail terminal; and crude oil rail cars, as well as Johnson's Corner Header System, a crude oil pipeline header system. Hess Midstream LP was founded in 2014 and is based in Houston, Texas.

