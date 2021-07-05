Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 15.1%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2021

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.