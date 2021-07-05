Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Drops By 15.1%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 31st total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,170.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

easyJet stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

