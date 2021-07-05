AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Short Interest Down 15.2% in June

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 15.2% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 16.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,948 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $14,676,000 after buying an additional 67,664 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 323,206 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $10,562,000 after buying an additional 52,629 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,197 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $8,830,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth about $3,407,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,375,000.

NYSE ACV opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.29. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a 52 week low of $23.09 and a 52 week high of $35.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

