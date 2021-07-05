Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on KRG. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.80.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 217.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.49. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,418,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 74.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 86,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 37,053 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

