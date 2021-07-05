National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Separately, DA Davidson upgraded National Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $37.10 on Friday. National Bank has a twelve month low of $24.05 and a twelve month high of $43.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.01.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.15. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 27.77%. The company had revenue of $79.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Bank will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert E. Dean sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $198,364.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,686.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in National Bank by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 33,965 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in National Bank by 214.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $270,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in National Bank during the first quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in National Bank by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

