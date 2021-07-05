Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TKAYY. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bryan, Garnier & Co started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.49. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

