CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Get CDK Global alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CDK Global presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NASDAQ:CDK opened at $49.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.40. CDK Global has a 1-year low of $39.34 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $433.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.86 million. CDK Global had a net margin of 57.81% and a negative return on equity of 116.27%. CDK Global’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 344.5% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in CDK Global by 2,121.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

Recommended Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CDK Global (CDK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.