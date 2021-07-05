The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $123.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

NYSE TTC opened at $111.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.58. The Toro has a twelve month low of $64.06 and a twelve month high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.28.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toro will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total value of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in The Toro during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in The Toro by 248.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Toro during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

