Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Apyx Medical stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. Apyx Medical has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $352.84 million, a PE ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.03.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apyx Medical will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Apyx Medical by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apyx Medical in the first quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 522,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 18,961 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 47.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 109,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 35,056 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 264,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the period. 55.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

