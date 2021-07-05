Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $40.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa stock opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64. Alcoa has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alcoa will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin D. Kahrs sold 28,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,114,293.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after buying an additional 18,142 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 57,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 26,075 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 534,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after buying an additional 226,670 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

Featured Article: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.