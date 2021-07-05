The Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $31.00

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

KR has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a sell rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $38.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.76. The Kroger has a 52 week low of $30.35 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kroger will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.75%.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,784,768.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,425 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,672. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 102.4% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,946,000 after buying an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 22.7% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 82,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,644,000 after purchasing an additional 630,889 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 13.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 192,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in shares of The Kroger by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 307,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after purchasing an additional 39,723 shares during the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.