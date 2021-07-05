Jefferies Financial Group Raises Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target to $40.00

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $35.50 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2021 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Alcoa from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $37.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $44.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.49 and a beta of 2.64.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.33. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alcoa news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total transaction of $7,833,797.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,639 shares of company stock valued at $10,127,456 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

