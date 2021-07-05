Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) Rating Reiterated by Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Alta Equipment Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Alta Equipment Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson started coverage on Alta Equipment Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alta Equipment Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alta Equipment Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Shares of Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $13.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $416.06 million, a PE ratio of -33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.02. Alta Equipment Group has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.33.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $268.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alta Equipment Group will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Zachary E. Savas bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $434,423.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALTG. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 306.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Alta Equipment Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

