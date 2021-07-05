The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Swatch Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Swatch Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Swatch Group has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $17.04 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.02. The Swatch Group has a 12-month low of $10.02 and a 12-month high of $18.59.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

