BMO Capital Markets Raises ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $76.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy producer’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Argus boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $62.75 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Capital International Investors lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

