DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Earns Buy Rating from Stephens

Stephens reissued their buy rating on shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Stephens currently has a $468.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on DXCM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of DexCom from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $449.00 to $466.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $461.59.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $431.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.39. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 84.63 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom has a 52-week low of $305.63 and a 52-week high of $456.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.67 million. DexCom had a net margin of 25.36% and a return on equity of 17.86%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total transaction of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,987 shares of company stock valued at $26,003,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of DexCom by 141.2% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 82 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DexCom by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in DexCom by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 100 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

