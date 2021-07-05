WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) vs. Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Financial Review

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) and Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of WesBanco shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of WesBanco shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Northwest Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

WesBanco pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WesBanco pays out 70.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northwest Bancshares pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. WesBanco has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years and Northwest Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WesBanco and Northwest Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WesBanco 0 5 1 0 2.17 Northwest Bancshares 0 3 1 0 2.25

WesBanco presently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.19%. Northwest Bancshares has a consensus price target of $12.33, indicating a potential downside of 9.84%. Given WesBanco’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe WesBanco is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WesBanco and Northwest Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WesBanco $669.46 million 3.56 $122.04 million $1.88 18.83 Northwest Bancshares $566.33 million 3.07 $74.85 million $1.09 12.55

WesBanco has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WesBanco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares WesBanco and Northwest Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WesBanco 26.13% 6.76% 1.05% Northwest Bancshares 18.54% 9.57% 1.06%

Risk & Volatility

WesBanco has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WesBanco beats Northwest Bancshares on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc. that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans, including loans to purchase, construct, or refinance borrower's home; home equity lines of credit; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans. In addition, the company offers trust and investment services, as well as various investment products comprising mutual funds and annuities; and securities brokerage services. Further, WesBanco, Inc., through its non-banking subsidiaries, acts as an agency that specializes in property, casualty, life, and title insurance, as well as benefit plan sales and administration to personal and commercial clients; provides broker dealer and discount brokerage services; holds investment securities and loans; and holds and leases commercial real estate properties, as well as acts as an investment adviser to a family of mutual funds. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 233 branches and 226 ATMs in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, Kentucky, southern Indiana, and Maryland, as well as six loan production offices in West Virginia, Ohio, western Pennsylvania, and Maryland. WesBanco, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Northwest Bancshares Company Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a holding company for Northwest Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one-to-four family residential real estate, short-term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and residential mortgage loans; home equity lines of credit; and consumer loans comprising automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and employee benefits, and property and casualty insurance As of December 31, 2020, it operated 170 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, and eastern Ohio. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.

