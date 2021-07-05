Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sampo Oyj currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $23.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sampo Oyj has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $25.45.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

