Brokerages Anticipate Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) will report $101.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $104.00 million and the lowest is $97.10 million. Merchants Bancorp reported sales of $77.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year sales of $409.88 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $393.73 million to $428.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $381.06 million, with estimates ranging from $349.89 million to $415.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.55. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 48.06% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The business had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.33 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MBIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

NASDAQ MBIN opened at $39.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.91. Merchants Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.61 and a twelve month high of $45.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 36,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 61.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. 22.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

