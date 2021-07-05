Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Head to Head Analysis

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

Franklin Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. GCM Grosvenor pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Franklin Resources pays out 42.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. GCM Grosvenor pays out 65.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Franklin Resources has increased its dividend for 40 consecutive years. Franklin Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Franklin Resources and GCM Grosvenor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Resources 15.74% 12.57% 7.18% GCM Grosvenor N/A -235.25% 15.37%

Volatility & Risk

Franklin Resources has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GCM Grosvenor has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Franklin Resources and GCM Grosvenor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Resources 5 4 2 0 1.73 GCM Grosvenor 0 0 2 0 3.00

Franklin Resources presently has a consensus price target of $25.89, suggesting a potential downside of 18.98%. GCM Grosvenor has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 46.20%. Given GCM Grosvenor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GCM Grosvenor is more favorable than Franklin Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Franklin Resources and GCM Grosvenor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Resources $5.57 billion 2.89 $798.90 million $2.61 12.24 GCM Grosvenor $429.98 million 4.46 $4.05 million $0.49 20.94

Franklin Resources has higher revenue and earnings than GCM Grosvenor. Franklin Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GCM Grosvenor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Franklin Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of Franklin Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 77.3% of GCM Grosvenor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franklin Resources beats GCM Grosvenor on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. The firm invests in the public equity, fixed income, and alternative markets. Franklin Resources, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is based in San Mateo, California with an additional office in Hyderabad, India.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in Washington, District Of Columbia; Austin, Texas; Boston, Massachusetts; Hong Kong, Hong Kong; Charlotte, North Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Detroit, Michigan; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; New York, New York; Seoul, South Korea; Tokyo, Japan and Toronto, Canada.

