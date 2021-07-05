Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.47 Million

Analysts expect Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) to announce $49.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Open Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.17 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.80 million. Open Lending reported sales of $22.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Open Lending will report full year sales of $214.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $196.70 million to $226.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $293.79 million, with estimates ranging from $261.90 million to $309.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Open Lending.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a negative net margin of 68.56%. The company had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

In other news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,789,440 shares in the company, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock worth $369,573,811 over the last quarter. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Open Lending in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $40.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -28.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.67. Open Lending has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 10.05 and a current ratio of 10.05.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

