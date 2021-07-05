Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CYTK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $20.61 on Thursday. Cytokinetics has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $30.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.96. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 million. Research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.56, for a total value of $117,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $46,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,864 in the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 1,422.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Featured Story: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.