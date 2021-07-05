First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at Bank of America

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $95.00 to $111.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet raised First Solar from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on First Solar from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays raised First Solar from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised First Solar from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $96.83.

Shares of FSLR stock opened at $90.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.30. First Solar has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $112.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.69.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $43,774.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,324.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,507 shares of company stock valued at $817,107. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 10,102.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,744 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 96,786 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,915,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Solar by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,868 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in First Solar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in First Solar by 219.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 415 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

