fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Research Coverage Started at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FUBO. Evercore ISI began coverage on fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.78.

Shares of FUBO opened at $30.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.80. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $119.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.54 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.20%. The company’s revenue was up 1539.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that fuboTV will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 482,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $15,698,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,042,440.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. United Maritime Capital LLC boosted its position in fuboTV by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. 30.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

