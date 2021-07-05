Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $135.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $100.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set an overweight rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goosehead Insurance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $139.33.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $127.01 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.24. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $75.22 and a 52-week high of $174.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 264.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 7.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.78 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $26,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 20,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total value of $2,050,713.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,751,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,104,488.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 584,484 shares of company stock valued at $54,754,613 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSHD. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 180.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,765,000 after purchasing an additional 154,652 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after purchasing an additional 101,485 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,399,000 after purchasing an additional 47,577 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 38,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 247,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,541,000 after purchasing an additional 34,949 shares in the last quarter. 47.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

