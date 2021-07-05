AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a drop of 25.5% from the May 31st total of 35,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALOT opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.86. AstroNova has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.38 million, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.78.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 1.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AstroNova will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 121,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 67,065 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 321,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,423,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstroNova during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.