iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 22.0% in June

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the May 31st total of 2,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,192,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 122,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 104,677 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $57.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $44.36 and a 1 year high of $59.19.

