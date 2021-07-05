Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.30.

Thor Industries stock opened at $112.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.37. Thor Industries has a fifty-two week low of $78.64 and a fifty-two week high of $152.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thor Industries will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.60%.

In other news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total transaction of $284,439.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 8.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thor Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in Thor Industries by 2.2% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

