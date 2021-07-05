HC Wainwright Boosts COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Price Target to $100.00

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $65.00 to $100.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a positive rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CMPS. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.71.

Shares of CMPS stock opened at $37.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.80. COMPASS Pathways has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPS. Founders Fund VII Management LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,572,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 554,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,404,000 after acquiring an additional 222,962 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 285.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 190,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,012,000 after acquiring an additional 141,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 22.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 649,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,903,000 after acquiring an additional 120,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth approximately $4,402,000. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways Company Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

