Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of ROIC stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Retail Opportunity Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.86. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.84.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is 41.90%.

In other news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 91,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 48,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.