Critical Survey: Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) & Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA)

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) and Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Century Communities and Landsea Homes, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Century Communities 0 1 5 0 2.83 Landsea Homes 0 1 1 0 2.50

Century Communities currently has a consensus price target of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.29%. Landsea Homes has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.42%. Given Landsea Homes’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Landsea Homes is more favorable than Century Communities.

Profitability

This table compares Century Communities and Landsea Homes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Century Communities 7.90% 22.91% 10.40% Landsea Homes N/A 11.77% 5.73%

Volatility and Risk

Century Communities has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Landsea Homes has a beta of 0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Century Communities and Landsea Homes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Century Communities $3.16 billion 0.70 $206.16 million $6.22 10.60 Landsea Homes $734.61 million 0.53 -$2.10 million N/A N/A

Century Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Landsea Homes.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

86.3% of Century Communities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.1% of Landsea Homes shares are held by institutional investors. 11.8% of Century Communities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Landsea Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Century Communities beats Landsea Homes on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers. The company offers homes under the Century Communities and Century Complete brands. It sells homes through its sales representatives, as well as through independent real estate brokers in 17 states in the United States. Century Communities, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes. It offers a range of properties, including entry-level and first-time move-up homes. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California

