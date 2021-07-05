The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $122.70 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) to post sales of $122.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $122.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $123.10 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son posted sales of $120.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will report full-year sales of $496.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $493.40 million to $499.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $509.85 million, with estimates ranging from $506.30 million to $513.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son.

Get The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

NTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of NYSE:NTB opened at $35.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.76. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 4,063,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,317,000 after buying an additional 41,272 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,692,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,900,000 after buying an additional 144,167 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 35.1% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,191,488 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,759,000 after buying an additional 569,342 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 980,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,478,000 after buying an additional 39,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 944,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,416,000 after buying an additional 329,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.