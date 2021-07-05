Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lowered Portland General Electric from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.00.

POR stock opened at $46.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $31.96 and a 1 year high of $51.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.84.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 7.79%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.55%.

In related news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,484.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POR. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 159.8% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

